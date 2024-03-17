Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

