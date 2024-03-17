Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $396.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.50 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

