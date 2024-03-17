Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PayPal by 17.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.