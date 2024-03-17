Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day moving average of $217.38. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $259.62.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

