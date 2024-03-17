Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

