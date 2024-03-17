Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,856 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

