Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,411 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -711.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -960.00%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

