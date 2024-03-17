Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,040 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.48 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

