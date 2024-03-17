Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,435,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

