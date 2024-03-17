BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $6,178,305.36 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $272.49. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.27.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BeiGene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,636,000 after purchasing an additional 285,397 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after acquiring an additional 588,294 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in BeiGene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,008,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

