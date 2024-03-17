Bhavesh Mistry Acquires 40 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 40 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($190.65).

On Wednesday, February 14th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($191.16).

On Monday, January 15th, Bhavesh Mistry purchased 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £152.76 ($195.72).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 351.96. British Land Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 421.90 ($5.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on British Land in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 399.80 ($5.12).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

