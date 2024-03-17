BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.23. 182,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 303,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

BHP Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.