BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Trading Up 2.3%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 182,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 303,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

