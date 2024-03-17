Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Update

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 14th total of 383,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BIOX opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.97 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

