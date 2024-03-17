Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,917,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

