Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.28. 16,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 70,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Biotricity Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Research analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biotricity

Biotricity Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,595 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Biotricity by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

