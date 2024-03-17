Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.28. 16,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 70,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Biotricity Trading Up 4.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Research analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Biotricity
Biotricity Company Profile
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biotricity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.