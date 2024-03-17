Bit Digital (BTBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Bit Digital to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bit Digital Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.27.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bit Digital by 1,490.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bit Digital by 3,495.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,509 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,181,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 430,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $4,356,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bit Digital by 378.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 670,658 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTBT

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.