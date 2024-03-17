Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 395,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,930,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The stock has a market cap of $890.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

