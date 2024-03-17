Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bitfarms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. The company had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bitfarms by 21.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 339,009 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.