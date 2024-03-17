BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Announces Earnings Results

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter.

BK Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

BK Technologies stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.15. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 13,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $173,685.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BK Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in BK Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 103,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BK Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

