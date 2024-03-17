BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Announces Earnings Results

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter.
BK Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %
BK Technologies stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.15. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $16.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 13,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $173,685.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BK Technologies
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.