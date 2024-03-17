Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$5.25

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

