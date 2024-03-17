BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Cut by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $802.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.84. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

