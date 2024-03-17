Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Stock Price Down 7%

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $35.79. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.
Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy.
