Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

