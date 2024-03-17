Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $602.65 million, a P/E ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 930,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 569,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 442.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,508,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 102,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,574,334.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,795. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

