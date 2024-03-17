BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.83. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,549,305. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.