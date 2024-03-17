BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 629.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BPGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 629.56 ($8.07).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.73) to GBX 510 ($6.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. AlphaValue cut shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 625 ($8.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($482.23). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 92 shares of company stock valued at $42,388. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON BP opened at GBX 491 ($6.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 465.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 486.48. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,283.58%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

