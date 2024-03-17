Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,591.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,000 shares of company stock worth $13,275,440. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bread Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

