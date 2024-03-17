BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $43.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,415 shares of company stock worth $4,481,683 over the last three months. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,434,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,843,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,949,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.05.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

