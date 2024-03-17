BrightSpire Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

BrightSpire Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BRSP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

