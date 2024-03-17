Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

