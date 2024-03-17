Brokerages Set Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,574,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,652,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

