Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $21.61

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.61.
T has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
