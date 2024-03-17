Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $44.62

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,819,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EQT by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.