Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $11.13

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Dot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after buying an additional 199,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $483.92 million, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

