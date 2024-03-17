Brokers Issue Forecasts for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.30.

TSE PBH opened at C$88.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$84.66 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

