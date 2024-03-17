Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $29.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

BBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,627.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

