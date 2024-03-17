Brookfield (TSE:BN) Shares Down 0.2%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$55.04 and last traded at C$55.51. Approximately 9,595,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 1,829,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.61.
Brookfield Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.32.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.21. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 4.2980132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.