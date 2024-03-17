Brookfield (TSE:BN) Shares Down 0.2%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$55.04 and last traded at C$55.51. Approximately 9,595,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 1,829,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.61.

Brookfield Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.32.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.21. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 4.2980132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

