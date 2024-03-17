Brookfield (TSE:BN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$55.04 and last traded at C$55.51. 9,595,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 1,829,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.61.
Brookfield Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of C$86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.32.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.21. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of C$33.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 4.2980132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.