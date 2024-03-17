Brookfield (TSE:BN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$55.04 and last traded at C$55.51. 9,595,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 1,829,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.61.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.32.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.21. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of C$33.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 4.2980132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

