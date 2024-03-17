Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Chairman Sells $12,406,005.08 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

