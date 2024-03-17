Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Up 5.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $39.85. 115,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 476,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 60,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 527.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.