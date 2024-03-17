Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million.
Burford Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
Burford Capital stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.70.
Burford Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.7%.
Institutional Trading of Burford Capital
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burford Capital
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.