Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million.

Burford Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Burford Capital stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Burford Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $355,631,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $110,137,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,708,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,520,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

