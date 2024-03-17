Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 101,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 102,931 shares.The stock last traded at $17.30 and had previously closed at $16.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $15,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $13,907,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $11,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $9,588,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $9,241,000.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Further Reading

