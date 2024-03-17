Caleres (CAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres Trading Up 1.7 %

Caleres stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,250 shares of company stock worth $2,539,225. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

