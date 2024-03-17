Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.49. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

