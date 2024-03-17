Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$7.00

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Haivision Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE:HAI opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of C$156.11 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.50. Haivision Systems has a 52-week low of C$3.31 and a 52-week high of C$5.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.98.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.58 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haivision Systems will post 0.2702429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

