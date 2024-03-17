Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$98.65.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
CNQ stock opened at C$98.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$99.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.
Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.54%.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.