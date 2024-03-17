Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

