Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

CSIQ stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,569,000 after buying an additional 2,180,240 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after buying an additional 843,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 449,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 275.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

