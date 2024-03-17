Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Stock Price Up 15%

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 79,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 43,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

